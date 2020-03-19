Northern Colorado promotes Smiley as head basketball coach

Sports
Associated Press8

GREELEY, Colorado (AP) — Steve Smiley has been promoted to head men’s basketball coach at Northern Colorado, replacing Jeff Lindor, who took over at the University of Wyoming.

Athletic director Darren Dunn announced the promotion Thursday night about 48 hours after naming Smiley the interim head coach following Lindor’s departure.

The school plans a virtual press conference on Friday to introduce the 20th head coach in the program’s history.

Lindor went 80-50 in four seasons at Northern Colorado, including three consecutive 20-plus win seasons. Smily joined Lindor’s staff in May of 2016.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games

Associated Press

Bogut: players “used like pawns” amid Aussie finals dramas

Associated Press

AP Source: UAB reaches agreement with hoops coach Kennedy

Associated Press