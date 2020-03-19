Muskingum Co. Unified Command Center: Testing is needed only for those with severe symptoms

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Jack Butterfield delivered a press conference this afternoon to discuss testing for COVID-19.

Dr. Butterfield said the nation, the state of Ohio and Muskingum County are all experiencing COVID-19 testing shortages. It is important to know whether or not you need to get tested.

Dr. Butterfield said, “There are several situations we need to consider as regards to testing. First with those people with no symptoms, there is no reason to run a test.”

Butterfield added, “Second, there are those with severe symptoms of fever, cough, progressive shortness of breath. This is the group that requires testing to know exactly what they have as the treatment for this group is dependent on whether or not they have COVID-19, pneumonia, or some other process that is causing their symptoms.”

“Third is the group in the middle and the most problematic group. These are persons with mild to moderate symptoms of an upper respiratory infection. Fever, cough, maybe some shortness of breath. At this time, these people do not need to be tested. This group also makes up the largest portion, over 80 percent of people with the COVID-19 disease. This group also will most likely recover only needed to treat their symptoms with over the counter medicines. Knowing the result of a test for these people with mild and moderate symptoms does not have any impact on the outcome of their recovery. If you are sick with these symptoms, you could have a cold, you could have the flu, the treatment is the same. Isolating yourself, separating yourself from family by using a single room, using your own bathroom, good hand washing, cleaning multiple touched surfaces. All of the things that we have been talking about and all of the things the media outlets are talking about,” Butterfield said.

Currently there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County.