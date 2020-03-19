Governor DeWine: Compared Coronavirus Pandemic to Attack on Pearl Harbor

Governor Mike DeWine held his daily Coronavirus briefing Thursday afternoon in Columbus. He started by comparing the pandemic to the attack on Pearl Harbor which threw the United States into World War II.

He asked all Ohioans to hang their American Flag just like they did on September 11, 2001.

The Governor also called on Ohioans traveling back from spring break to stay in their homes for a few weeks.

DeWine said he has activated members of the Ohio National Guard this week and that Ohioans will see them carrying food, not guns, to help at food pantries and hospitals.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O’Connor also spoke and called on courts in Ohio to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. She said they cannot close indefinitely and need to figure out ways to keep providing essential services.

The Governor admitted his call to take the temperature of employees still working needed more thought since there is a shortage of thermometers. He said maybe people could take their temperature at home before going to work.

DeWine also announced he would sign an executive order to expand behavioral health care through telehealth and that he will close internet cafes in the state.

There are 119 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio with 33 people hospitalized.