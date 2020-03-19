Christ Table Partners With United Way; Looking For Donations and Volunteers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation and the United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan County announced today in a joint effort to support the Muskingum County Hunger Network during this time of crisis in the community.

Chief Executive of the Muskingum County Community Foundation, Brian Wagner, explained the purpose of the partnership.

“Assist in moments and times of emergencies in Muskingum County. For this fund this time around we’ll be pointing it to the Muskingum County Hunger Network in this time with the situation with the Coronavirus and the COVID-19 lockdowns and people not able to move around. These food pantries and meal programs are gonna see an increased amount of pressure.”

The partnership has raised 67,000 dollars so far. The program is also looking for new volunteers, as explained by Meg Deedrick of the United Way.

“United Way is working with the community to recruit volunteers and anyone who is interested in volunteering can call 211 which is our 24/7 information and referral and they are prepared to take your information… We are doing a targeted recruitment of volunteers, younger folks of course, that may have had their time freed up.”, Deedrick explained.

If you are healthy and able consider seeing if you can volunteer for the meal program.