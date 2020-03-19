Carr Center Closes Doors; Suspends Cake Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Carr Center has shut down recently to help ensure safety for its employees and patients.

Executive Director Kim Hosler has said that the decision is hard, as it means that care is harder to get for those who need it.

“Because we are dealing with a population that is fairly vulnerable we want them to be protected and not out being exposed to any dangers out there so what we’re trying to do at this point in the game is trying to find ways to provide services in ways we never have before.”

The COVID-19 outbreak has also pushed back the Carr center’s biggest fundraiser, its annual cake auction.

“We made a decision early last week to postpone the Carr center cake auction. That was hard for us because this is a very important fundraiser for the Carr Center. All of our programs are subsidised by the funds we receive from the center and that allows us to provide a lot of service to a lot of people and a lot of that being fee reduced.”, Hosler said in relation to the auction.

The cake auction is currently rescheduled for this coming September.