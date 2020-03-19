Army hires alum Mike Sullivan as recruiting director

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army has named Mike Sullivan as director of recruiting for football.

Sullivan, a 1989 graduate of West Point, returns to the academy after coaching several years in the NFL and winning two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Sullivan back home to the banks of the Hudson and the Army football brotherhood,” head coach Jeff Monken said in a release. “His wealth of knowledge of the academy and his wealth of experience in the NFL make him a premier addition to our team. He will be a great source of knowledge for our staff and players and will help us continue to raise the bar in our recruiting efforts and development of our players.”

Sullivan most recently was quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos (2018) and offensive coordinator for the Giants (2016-17). From 2012-14 he served as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sullivan’s first stint with the Giants was as coach of wide receivers and punt returners from 2004-09. He took over as quarterbacks coach from 2010-11, and Eli Manning led the Giants to victory in the 2012 Super Bowl on a team that set franchise records with 359 completions and 4,933 passing yards and an NFL record with 15 fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

“I’m thrilled to come back to my alma mater,” Sullivan said. “The academy has always been a very special place to me, and I’m both excited and grateful to rejoin Army football.”

Sullivan also was an offensive assistant and defensive quality control coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His experience in college began as a graduate assistant at Humboldt State. He then returned to West Point as a part-time coach in 1995-96 and also coached at Youngstown State and Ohio University.

After graduating from West Point, Sullivan served as an infantry officer.

