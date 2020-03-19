Updated on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT:

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers likely during the late morning, and then rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the afternoon. Areas of fog likely during the morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 68°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight, and then rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 59°. Breezy, with south winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: Rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the early morning, and then rain and thunderstorms during the late morning and early afternoon, and then gradually tapering off during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 72°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the morning, becoming west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 31°. Breezy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 47°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 24°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 50°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Rain showers possible. Highs around 54°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 40°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 44°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the center of our “Texas” low is a bit tricky to locate, however recent surface observations appear to show it around central/southern Illinois. The mid/upper level disturbance that has helped produce this low pressure is presently over Illinois and Indiana. A surface warm front was last positioned just south of the Ohio River, and it appears that it may have moved a tad bit north on latest surface observations, but not by much. Also beginning to move is our “Colorado” low pressure, which is beginning to inch slowly eastwards. The radar is showing a large swath of steady rain extending all the way back into Indiana with additional rain shower development occurring in far eastern Illinois.

As we work our way through the evening hours, the near-steady to steady rain in our region will continue. At times, the rain will be heavy, which will locally add to the roughly one inch of rain I am expecting from this round of rain showers. By the time we get to the midnight hour (plus or minus an hour), “Texas” will likely have moved into northeastern Ohio, which will allow for our rain to become more scattered and gradually decrease in coverage. However, whilst “Texas” is going to drag a warm front through our region this evening, it appears to have a quasi-stationary cold front right behind it stretching – if we look at latest surface observations – all the way back “Colorado”. This quasi-stationary cold front will drift back to the south a little bit after “Texas” passes us by. Our temperatures tonight will be interesting to watch, as I am expecting our low of 45° to occur this evening, and then once the rain lightens up in our area, the temperature may rise up to 50° by midnight, only to drop down into the mid-40s towards sunrise when the quasi-stationary front moves back to the Ohio River.

As we head into the day, “Colorado” will begin moving eastwards rather quickly, entering western Kansas sometime around 12:00 PM EDT. However, in doing so it will also begin to occlude, which will allow for our “Iowa” low pressure to develop sometime late Thursday Afternoon. This will result in the quasi-stationary cold front being pulled rapidly northwards by the late afternoon, causing it to be a warm front. As this front move northwards, it will reintroduce rain back into our area, likely a near-steady to steady rain. For this reason, I am once again going with a 100% precipitation coverage probability as I expect that at some point during the afternoon all of our region will be seeing rain at the same time. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. However, I have not yet had a chance to take a look the severe weather probabilities, so this is something that I will be doing in a little bit.

After this round of rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on Thursday Afternoon, a little bit of a break looks possible, though some rain showers may still be around, during the late evening. However, the advancing cold front being pushed eastwards by “Iowa” will gradually begin to slow. For this reason, I made the break cover the time frame of late evening through overnight (9:00 PM EDT Thursday – 3:00 AM EDT Friday). The cold front is going to slowly move eastwards in response to “Iowa”‘s sharp course to the northeast towards Traverse City, MI by 2:00 AM EDT Friday.

With the cold front now moving a bit slower, it appears that it will likely not pass through our region until sometime during the early afternoon or mid-afternoon hours on Friday. This means that rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the morning and at least during the first portion of the afternoon. Again, I will have to go through the data after I am finished with this discussion.

Temperatures will cool down quickly once the cold front does pass through; I am expecting that our high temperature on Friday will be 72° at around 3:00 PM EDT Friday, and by 8:00 AM EDT Saturday morning, I am expecting that it will likely be around 31°.

A few disturbances/systems appear to move through our area as we head into the end of the weekend and more so into the beginning of next work week. We will discuss these at a later time.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com