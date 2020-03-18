Restaurants in Zanesville speak after COVID-19 restrictions put in place

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With Governor Mike DeWine declaring restrictions on restaurants in response to the spread of Coronavirus local businesses are accommodating.

On Sunday, DeWine banned dine-in options. Restaurants are now allowed to have carry-out, drive-thru and delivery.

WHIZ spoke with two owners of locally owned businesses on how the restrictions are affecting their restaurants. Owner of Grillin’ Dave’s Style says events he was supposed to cater for have been canceled but they’re now offering large meals for delivery or take-out.

He says he’s also having his employees deliver orders.

“One thing we have brought in — back in is delivery and — not a lot of people have taken advantage of that yet. I think a lot of the unknowns but we are delivering in the North Zanesville area and the drive thru, of course, is still open. And large takeout. Some corporations already called in this morning, for people that are working, it’s hard to get food for them and — so that’s a business that we’re try to expand and offer to try to make things more convenient for the customer.”

Jim Watson, owner of The Barn says you can order for take-out, drive-thru or delivery. Customers can also order beer.

“We wanted to really focus on our food and we converted some of our servers into being delivery drivers and that kind of thing so we could have more people working and still be able to get food out there and product out there and be able to deliver it to the customers.”

Watson is also trying to give customers a no-contact delivery.

“I just want people to know that we’re doing our best to make sure that we’re providing safe food, we’re providing a safe environment for our folks that are here working. If somebody wants a delivery and wants a no-contact type [of] delivery, we’ll work those details out on an individual basis.”