Perry Co. Libraries Closed

The Perry County District Library has become the latest closure due to the Coronavirus.

At an emergency board meeting the decision was made to close all Perry County District Library locations until further notice.

Officials said those who currently have library materials, including Mobile Hotspots are asked to keep those items until the libraries re-open. They also ask that no items be returned to the Perry County District Library book drops at this time.

Library cardholders and students with ePasses can take advantage of the many online resources found on the library website, http://www.pcdl.org.

If you do not currently have a card, complete an online registration for temporary access to great resources like eBooks, eAudio, downloadable streaming music, magazines, Acorn TV, and so much more.

This temporary card can be activated into a regular library card once PCDL locations are open for business.