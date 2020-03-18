Muskingum County United Command Center: Zero Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center – Update



(Consists of the following agencies: Health Department, Genesis Healthcare System, City &

County Elected Officials, Law Enforcement/EMS/Fire, Emergency Management, Red Cross,

Food Pantries/Hot Meal Programs, Muskingum Valley Health Centers, United Way, 211 Call

Center)

Please be aware this situation is being followed consistently and is ever-changing. Beginning

today, to be consistent with the Ohio Department of Health, we are reporting the following:

• 0 Confirmed Cases in Muskingum County

• 1 Under Health Supervision: defined as individuals referred to the Ohio Department of

Health for monitoring; includes travelers who have completed their self-monitoring

period. These individuals are not showing symptoms of illness.

The Muskingum County EMA Joint Information Center encourages residents to use trusted

sources of information such as www.zmchd.org. Stats are updated daily at 4:30 p.m.

at http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus-disease.

Public inquiries should be directed to the ODH COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-

427-5634) or the ODH website at coronavirus.ohio.gov. The public hotline is available from 9:00

a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Safety Messages for the Public

Salons and Barbershops: Closed at the end of business Wednesday per Governor DeWine’s order.

Malls: There are no CDC guidelines for malls. General guidelines of closing areas of mass

gatherings extend to play areas and riding toys. These should be closed/disabled. Social

distancing and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces hourly is still the guideline.

Non Emergent Transportation: There are no CDC or ODH guidelines. There is a document

titled, “ODOT COVID-19 & PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION FAQ” that may be found at

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgxwHMPlLPmlHSzcxpCJxkLB

Muskingum County Government

State government County offices are staffed. Health screening questions will be asked of any in

person visitors. Public access to some county offices is restricted. Employees are available to

assist you by phone. Please call ahead for instructions and assistance.

Muskingum County Job & Family Services (Human Services, Child Support, Ohio Means Jobs)

The lobby is closed to the public until further notice. All services are being provided by

telephone or web. Contact information is listed below:

• To apply for public assistance: 1-844-640-6446 or visit benefits.ohio.gov

• To report changes for existing public assistance, apply for child care, PRC, or medical

transportation: 740-454-0161 or visit benefits.ohio.gov

• Electronic verifications and other communications can be emailed to:

muski_info@jfs.ohio.gov

• For OhioMeansJobsMuskingum County: 740-454-6211 or visit ohiomeansjobs.com

• For Ohio Unemployment Compensation: 1-877-644-6562 or visit

unemployment.ohio.gov

• For the child support office: 740-455-7146, visit

http://jfs.ohio.gov/ocs/CustServWebPortalWelcome2.stm or the drive-thru at 1830

East Pike in Zanesville

• For all other services not be listed above: 740-454-0161. For updates, visit

muskingumcountyjfs.com.

Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office

The office lobby has reopened to the public after adjustments to our procedures. Screening

questions will continue to be asked of anyone coming into the office. Evaluate your reason for

coming to the office and make sure it is essential.