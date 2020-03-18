Muskingum County Auditor’s Office temporarily closes amid COVID-19.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Auditor’s Office will be closed starting Wednesday March 18, 2020 until further notice.

Muskingum County Auditor Debra J. Nye is taking measures to insure limiting the spread of COVID-19. This, after the C.D.C and representatives of Ohio suggested avoiding close contact with others.

According to a press release the office sent to WHIZ News, “this means for our customers, we are open for business. To limit public exposure, a drop off counter will be set up at the security desk in the basement of the courthouse for customers who wish to drop off forms and applications in-person. We will also be accepting phone calls, emails and faxes. To obtain contact information, please view my website www. muskingumco untyauditor.org We will also be accepting documents by mail (deeds, affidavits, etc.). Please contact us for instructions or additional information @740.455.7109, ext. 100′ Our office will continue to observe regular hours (8:30 am. to 4:30 pm. – Monday through Friday). We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to serve the residents of Muskingum County. Again, please know that your health and the well-being of the community is our top priority.