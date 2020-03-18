Licking Co. Crime Stoppers

The Licking County Crime Stoppers offer up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest in a breaking and entering at a business in Heath.

The Heath Police Department said on Friday, February 21 a suspect or suspects broke into Fastenal in the 2300 block of Hebron Road and stole several Milwaukee brand tools including a band saw, rotary hammer and an angle grinder. The stolen items were value at more than $3,000.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.