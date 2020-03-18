Licking Co. Crime Stoppers

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs190

The Licking County Crime Stoppers offer up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest in a breaking and entering at a business in Heath.

The Heath Police Department said on Friday, February 21 a suspect or suspects broke into Fastenal in the 2300 block of Hebron Road and stole several Milwaukee brand tools including a band saw, rotary hammer and an angle grinder. The stolen items were value at more than $3,000.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Charges Filed in Coshocton Co.

Nichole Hannahs

Muskingum Behavioral Health remains open, taking precautions

Nicolette Pizzuto

Local agencies create Muskingum Co. Joint Unified Command Center for COVID-19

Nicolette Pizzuto