Job and Family Services close doors to public, continue over phone, online

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County Job and Family Services has temporarily closed its lobby to the public until further notice in response to COVID-19.

Director Troy McCollister says all services are still being provided by telephone or web.

“We have closed our lobbies. Both our child support, human services and our Ohio Means Jobs centers to public traffic. Reason we did that is to make sure that our staff can stay as healthy as possible and continue to deliver the services to people. So we have switched to 100% online, phone call automated system.”

McCollister says if you qualify for these services to contact their offices.

“Please utilize our services. We’ve all had tough times in our life at some point or another. Please utilize our service. We will help you through this transition. We are getting a lot of support, a lot of assistance from the state of Ohio, from our local leaders. We’ll be able to help get through this together but please utilize those services that are out there to help you through the transition.”

For more information, you can visit their website or call them at 740-454-0161.