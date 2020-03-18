Governor DeWine: BMV Offices, Tattoo Parlors, Salons and Spas to Close

Governor Mike DeWine Wednesday held his daily coronavirus update at 2:00 pm and announced the he will close most of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices. He added that five of the 180 offices will remain open and some services will be available online.

The Governor also said salons, tattoo parlors and spas will close at the end of business Wednesday.

Governor DeWine also asked businesses to check the temperatures of people who are still reporting to work.

The Governor says Ohio’s capacity for testing remains limited and he asked that Ohioans not fixate of testing and that they need to reserve the limited number of tests for the sickest people. He added if you’re feeling symptoms of this virus, you should act like you have it, stay home and isolate yourself

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 88 Ohioans who have tested positive for the virus and 26 people have been hospitalized.

