Charges Filed in Coshocton Co.





A Coshocton mother and a male driver face charges after a small child was ejected from their truck and struck by another vehicle.

Authorities said 23-year-old Angel Simpson, of Coshocton, was formally charged with endangering children. The driver of the vehicle the child was riding in, 19-year-old Fransy Caballero, from Ruston, Louisiana has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Simpson and her 15-month old son were riding in a pick-up on County Road 271 at Clow Law, when the truck attempted to pull into a driveway.

Officials said that’s when the 15-month old was ejected from the rear passenger seat, landed on the roadway and was struck by another vehicle.

The child was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital where he’s in critical condition.