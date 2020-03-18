Updated on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT:

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 57°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms during the evening, and then scattered rain showers likely during the overnight, and then widely scattered rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight will give way to mostly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 49°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

THURSDAY: Widely scattered rain showers possible during the morning, and then rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 68°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: Rain and thunderstorms during the morning, and then scattered rain showers likely during the early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 71°. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 32°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 46°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 24°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 30°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 52°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 40°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our cold front appears to have cleared the region, but clouds are still holding on fairly well. These clouds helped to keep our temperature down to a high of around 45° this afternoon. Also now beginning to take shape is a mid-level disturbance in western Texas, this will be the next round of rain showers to move through our region.

As we go through the night tonight, a weak surface area of low pressure will develop in western Texas in response to the mid/upper level disturbance moving out of the New Mexico/Texas border. This low pressure “Texas” is latching onto the cold front that just moved through our area, as well as attaching itself to an already stalled out frontal boundary along the Gulf Coast. In doing so, “Texas” is going to move quickly towards our region, bringing up plenty of moisture with it. Meanwhile, our area high pressure will help to keep our weather tonight in our region fairly quiet, but just as quickly as it will arrive, it will quickly move off to our east. This will aid “Texas” as it approaches our area.

“Texas” will be lifting it’s warm front (part of our cold front that has since passed through) over the Ohio River on Wednesday Afternoon, but it may end up stalling out there. Either way, as the center of “Texas” arrives, it will bring with it a large swatch of rain showers, some of which are looking to be moderate to heavy, and possibly even a few thunderstorms in the mix. While I have included the near-steady to steady rain in the forecast for late Wednesday Afternoon, likely the majority of the activity will not arrive until after 6:00 PM EDT. Rain and a few thunderstorms will be with us during the evening as the center of “Texas” moves up towards Lake Erie. In doing so, “Texas” will likely move the warm front to our area, allowing for our temperatures to stay pretty mild as we head into the overnight hours. Given the thick cloud cover out ahead of “Texas” as we head into Wednesday Afternoon, I lowered my expected afternoon high temperature down to 57°, but I did go ahead and raise the overnight low on Wednesday Night to 49°. On a side note, given the amount of rain, it is possible that some places could see at least an inch of rainfall between late Wednesday Afternoon and Wednesday Night.

Things get a little trickier as we head into Thursday Morning. The whole time that “Texas” is in Ohio, it will be connected to a much strong low pressure – “Colorado” – all the way back in eastern Colorado. This connection appears to be a stationary front (or possibly a warm front) that then begins to weaken as “Texas” moves eastwards and out of Ohio. This weakening front appears to get replaced by a new front that “Colorado” will produce by Thursday Afternoon. Either way, this trough/front will move back down to the Ohio River, where it will stay for a little bit until “Colorado” moves into Kansas and lifts the whole thing northwards and through our region on Thursday Afternoon. This will come with another round of rain showers and thunderstorms in our area, near-steady to steady rain is looking likely for Thursday Afternoon/early Thursday Evening.

Thursday Evening, “Colorado” will have occluded and helped to produce a new center of low pressure over Iowa – “Iowa”. This new low will rapidly take over the system and begin to move northeastwards into Wisconsin. In doing so, “Iowa” will yank the warm front well off to our north, allowing for southerly wind flow to remain measurable on Thursday Night, resulting in us not really seeing much of a low temperature. This will also increase the rain showers just off to our west as the cold front begins to approach our region. While we may see a break in the precipitation at times on Thursday Night, I am not exactly sure as what the timing of that break will be as it will depend on the exact position of the cold front at that time. Nonetheless, I went ahead and just kept rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for all of Thursday Night.

By Friday Morning, the cold front appears to be in Indiana as “Iowa” moves in Sault Ste. Marie, ON. This cold front may very well form a bit of a line of storms – most of which will likely weak in our area, but could contain some locally gusty winds. Either way, I am keeping rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday Morning, and then have them gradually tapering down as we head into the late afternoon hours. It is possible that Friday may feature an early afternoon high temperature, but for now I am not including the downwards arrow because it still appears as though the high will be at 3:00 PM EDT.

As for the severity of some of the thunderstorms in our area between Wednesday and Friday Afternoon, I am not expecting widespread severe weather, nor am I expecting any severe thunderstorms outside the possibility of one or two strong to possibly severe thunderstorms. I will be taking more of a closer look at Wednesday Evening’s and Friday Morning’s thunderstorms later this evening. Rainfall totals over the next 3 days will be around 1-2 inches.

After this system moves out, a strong high pressure moves into the area and this will help to quiet us down a bit for the weekend, but it will come with some slightly below average temperatures and maybe a few snow flurries as well.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

