Senior Shopping Hour at Dollar General

Local News State
Nichole Hannahs224

The Dollar General Corporation has plans to help senior shoppers during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17 they’re encouraging the first hour of operations be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of their senior customers, who are one the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19.

This will allow these at-risk customers the ability to purchase items they need and want to avoid busier more crowded shopping periods.

Dollar General also announced stores plan to close on hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Child Injured after fall from Truck

Nichole Hannahs

Ohio health chief to order polls closed amid coronavirus

Associated Press

Ohio Health Director Calls Off Today’s Election

George Hiotis