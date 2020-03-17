Senior Shopping Hour at Dollar General

The Dollar General Corporation has plans to help senior shoppers during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17 they’re encouraging the first hour of operations be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of their senior customers, who are one the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19.

This will allow these at-risk customers the ability to purchase items they need and want to avoid busier more crowded shopping periods.

Dollar General also announced stores plan to close on hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.