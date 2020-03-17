Ohio Health Director Calls Off Today’s Election

George Hiotis

There is no Primary Election in Ohio Tuesday.  Ohio Health Director Amy Acton is ordering the polls closed as a healthy emergency.  Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement about the move:

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at a unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus. As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”

