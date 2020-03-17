Governor DeWine: Order to be Issued to Stop Elective Surgeries

Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday announced that the State Health Director would issue an order requiring hospitals to postpone elective surgeries The move is designed to make sure there continues to be enough hospital beds in the state. If patients are not sure if they fall under that directive they should contact their surgeon’s office for clarification. The Ohio Department of Health also issued updated coronavirus cases in Ohio. The state says there are 67 confirmed cases, including two in Coshocton County. There are 17 people hospitalized in Ohio.

Here is an update list of counties with cases: Belmont (2), Butler (6), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (31), Darke (1), Franklin (4), Geauga (1), Lake (1), Lorain (4), Lucas (1), Mahoning (1), Medina (3), Stark (3), Summit (4), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1)

There are 333 individuals under health supervision.