Cowboys may eye CBs with Jones squeezed by Prescott, Cooper

DALLAS COWBOYS (8-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Amari Cooper, CB Byron Jones, DE Robert Quinn, WR Randall Cobb, LB Sean Lee, TE Jason Witten, DT Maliek Collins, WR Tavon Austin, DE Kerry Hyder, OL Joe Looney, OL Xavier Su’a-Filo, DL Christian Covington, LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, LB Justin March, LB Malcolm Smith, LB Joe Thomas, CB Anthony Brown, S Kavon Frazier, CB C.J. Goodwin, S Jeff Heath, S Darian Thompson, K Kai Forbath, LS L.P. Ladouceur.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Cooper Rush, DL Daniel Ross.

NEEDS: It was clear Cowboys couldn’t afford to keep Jones with QB Dak Prescott under franchise tag and team agreeing to long-term deal with Cooper. Jones was considered team’s top cornerback, so that position becomes need along with safety. Pass-rushing end becomes priority with Quinn headed to Chicago. Same will be true at defensive tackle if Collins is lured away. Cowboys signaled Blake Jarwin could take leading TE role from Witten by signing restricted free agent to new contract. Then Witten agreed to deal with Raiders, meaning his club record will stop at 16 seasons. Lee’s decision to return on one-year deal boosts LB depth with Leighton Vander Esch coming off surgery for neck injury that limited him to nine games.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $25 million.

