Child Injured after fall from Truck

A child is injured after falling from a truck and being run over by another vehicle.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on County Road 271 at Clow Lane around 10:45 Monday morning.

Deputies said a pick-up truck was heading south on County Road 271 when it attempted to pull into a driveway. A 15 month old male was ejected from the rear passenger seat of the vehicle and landed in the southbound lane.

Authorities said a Jeep following the truck was unable to avoid the child and ran over him.

The child was flown by MedFlight to Akron Children’s Hospital where he’s in critical condition.

The adult male driver and the mother, a passenger of the vehicle the child fell from were taken into custody.

They’re being held at the Coshocton County Justice Center.