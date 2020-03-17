Updated on Monday, 16 March 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT:

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers possible during the early morning, and then gradually tapering off during the late morning. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 55°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 30°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then rain during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 59°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the evening and overnight, and then widespread rain showers likely towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 46°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers likely during the early morning, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 67°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 54°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 72°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 34°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 46°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 26°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our strong Canadian high pressure has now weakened a bit more and moved into Maine and the Maritime Provinces. This has allowed for a southerly wind flow to be with us for much of the afternoon. Nonetheless, clouds have remained fairly thick and overcast in our region this afternoon as blow over clouds combined with rising mid level moisture has allowed Zanesville to be seeing a cloud base of around 2,100 ft. The clouds have allowed for our temperatures to stay fairly steady this afternoon in the mid-40s. However, off to the west some rain showers are moving into Ohio. These rain showers are the combined result of an advancing cold front enter the Upper Midwest, and a surface trough that is passing through the Mississippi River Valley. These rain showers on the radar appear mostly to be light, and more or less scattered (more of a “group”).

As we head into the evening hours, the cold front will continue to move towards our area, whilst the surface trough moves eastwards. I am expecting scattered rain showers to be around our region as we head into the overnight hours. Most of these rain showers will be light, but I would not be surprised if a moderate rain shower managed to develop. Either way, with the lower levels of the atmosphere becoming saturated, this could lead to a decrease in the cloud heights, and possibly the development of fog as well. For this reason, I have included the possibility for fog into the forecast. As for the temperatures, with our southerly breeze tonight, combined with the cloud cover and the fact that the majority of the rain showers appear to be light, I went ahead and kept the expected low temperature steady at 37°.

The cold front appears to want to pass through the during the early morning hours. This means that scattered rain showers will still be possible during the early morning before they begin to taper away and leave our region during the late morning. Decreasing cloud cover appears to be likely, especially during the afternoon, and for now I am expecting that by the time we get to the late afternoon, things will be partly cloudy. During the morning hours, I am expecting that our temperatures will be a bit slow to rise due to the passage of the cold front, combined with an increased westerly wind with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Thus, it is possible that we may still be in the mid-40s by noon, only to see our temperature rise quickly (albeit briefly) during the mid-afternoon. For this reason, I went ahead and lowered the expected high temperature for Tuesday from 57° down to 55°.

A weak high pressure moves over our region on Tuesday Night, and this will help to keep things fairly quiet. I am still keeping the possibility of a few clouds in the forecast for Tuesday Night because of how quickly our next system is going to be arriving. In fact, our next system is technically going to contain a portion of the Tuesday system; the cold front. Whilst the cold front will be well off to our southeast on Tuesday Night, I am expecting that it will rise back towards our area as we head into the late afternoon on Wednesday.

As we head into Wednesday Morning, the high pressure will be positioned just off to our east and will have intensified a little bit. This is going to allow for our winds to turn back towards the south. At the same time, an upper level low will move out of Arizona and into the Four Corners region. In doing so, a noticeable vorticity maximum appears racing out of the Baja of California. On a side note, the upper level will be weakening during this period, and by Thursday Morning it will likely have rejoined the parent upper level trough which will be right over the Rockies; the vorticity maximum, however is still very present.

On Wednesday Morning, an area of low pressure in far eastern Colorado – “Colorado” [yesterday, we called it “Oklahoma”, but today it appears as though it will start slightly more to the west in Colorado] will develop and begin to pull the cold front back to the north as a warm front. At the same time, a mid-level disturbance will move out of the central Plains and help to produce a weak low pressure (or at least a low pressure wave) along the warm front as it moves towards our region. This will allow for a near-steady to steady rain, which may contain periods of heavy rain, to enter into our region, likely during the late afternoon and into the overnight hours. The area of low pressure (or wave) appears to weak after it passes us on Thursday Morning. Nonetheless, the warm front appears to be located somewhere between the Ohio River and I-70, which means that our temperatures on Thursday will be a little bit finicky, especially during the morning. Nonetheless, the warm front will move northwards during the day on Thursday as “Colorado” begins to move into Kansas sometime during Thursday Morning. For this reason, I am expecting that most of the rain on Thursday (day-side) will occur during the morning, leaving us with some widely scattered rain showers as we head into Thursday Afternoon, however the steady rain looks ready to return as we head into Thursday Night, and this time it may try to bring some thunderstorms.

As “Colorado” crosses the Plains, it appears as though it may occlude, and this will allow for a new area of low pressure to develop where around Iowa – “Iowa” as we head into Thursday Night. At some point, the cold front will likely re position itself with the “Iowa” low pressure, and then begin to move it towards our region. For this reason, I am keeping rain showers and thunderstorms likely in our forecast for Thursday Night, and I still feel as though my low temperature for Thursday Night is too warm, in fact we may not see the temperature drop below 58° on Thursday Night. Either way, rain showers and thunderstorms are going to be likely into the morning hours on Friday, and then the cold front will push through. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the night on Friday Night, and possibly even for part of the mid-morning hours on Saturday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

