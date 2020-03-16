South Zanesville Municipal Building to Temporarily Close

The Village of South Zanesville says it will be temporarily closing its Municipal Building to the public until further notice. It’s the result of the Coronavirus. During this time the public can call village staff for assistance with questions for utilities, Income Tax, Mayor’s Court and the police department. All payments can be made by using the drop box located on the Shawnee Avenue side of the municipal building.

Village Staff – 740-453-3113 ext. 101 for utility questions

Income tax or Mayor’s Court – 740-454-0492