Muskingum Co. Commissioners announce Emergency Declaration

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With a growing number of Coronavirus in Ohio, the Muskingum County Commissioners announced an emergency declaration Monday.

Vice President of the commissioners, Mollie Crooks says the commissioners has been working together with other organizations to make, “one unified voice.’

“The County Commissioners have been a part of a unified, joint command. [A] task force which has brought together the City of Zanesville, the county, also Genesis, the Health Department, Muskingum Valley Health Center, fire and EMS. I’m sure I’m missing some but all parties that can work together and speak with one unified voice and keep one another on the same page.”

To raise awareness for symptoms of the virus, signs will be distributed across the area.

She says the decision for the declaration was made to keep community members safe.

“We want to protect our citizens and their properties. And in the event that there are federal or state funds available making this emergency declaration makes us eligible for those funds.”

Crooks says the declaration releases funds that can be used for supplies, staffing and other resources.

“We’re working diligently to keep up with the Ohio Department of Health recommendations and guidelines and so we want people to not panic. We want people to realize that we feel that having these precautions and being proactive in the long run will make us all safer and hopefully minimize the spread of this disease in our community.”

As of Monday at 4:23 p.m. in Ohio, there are currently 50 cases of COVID-19. In Muskingum county, there are currently no confirmed cases. For the latest information on Coronavirus in our county, go to the health department website.

For more information on the virus, go to the CDC website.