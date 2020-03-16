Updated on Sunday, 15 March 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT

MONDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 53°. Northeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening, and then widely scattered rain showers possible throughout the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Widely scattered rain showers possible during the early morning, and then gradually tapering off during the late morning. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 57°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 30°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 59°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Lows around 42°.

THURSDAY: Rain showers likely. Highs around 64°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 34°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 48°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the strong high pressure in Canada has now moved to the southern tip of Hudson Bay and has weakened slightly, now at 1045 mb (which is still pretty strong). A ridge of high pressure extends down from Wisconsin all the way down in to Arkansas. However, clouds are still trapped along a line roughly parallel to I-70 associated with a surface trough right behind the ridge. Mostly clear skies are reported in Toledo and Mansfield and all places north, whilst cloudy skies are located pretty much all places south down into Alabama and Mississippi.

As we go through tonight, the high pressure will push some of the clouds out of Zanesville, but given the fact that the thick clouds will be roughly over the Ohio River, I am not removing the clouds completely from the forecast. Likely, our northern counties will have a mostly clear night, whilst the southern counties are either partly or mostly cloudy. Temperatures will try to drop tonight, but given how things only went down to 33° last night, and the fact that our snow all melted away earlier today when it was partly cloudy, I went ahead and nudged tonight’s low temperature up to 28°.

As we head into the day Monday, thick clouds will begin to move in as the surface trough moves a bit to the northeast with the aid of an upper level vorticity maximum. At the same time, a cold front will emerge from the Canadian Prairies and begin to move quickly towards our region. Increasing cloud cover will be with us during the morning hours, result in a likely overcast sky by the time we get to the afternoon. This overcast will likely be in the high levels, and also in the lower levels, thus I went ahead and lowered the expected high temperature down to 53° for Monday. In addition, with the thick cloud cover, I went ahead and put the stray rain shower in the forecast for the entire afternoon.

The cold front, combined with the surface trough passing through Tennessee and Kentucky, will allow for widely scattered rain showers to be with us during the overnight and into early Tuesday Morning. Most of these rain showers appear to be light. By the noontime hour on Tuesday, the cold front appears as though it will have passed through, and a weak center of high pressure around 1025 mb appears to move in. This will likely remove any of the rain showers and a good portion of the cloud cover, so for Tuesday Afternoon, I am expecting a gradual decrease in the cloud cover. At the same time, however, our next system is going to be begin developing down in the Oklahoma Panhandle – “Oklahoma”.

The high pressure will roll over our region on Tuesday Night, and then by Wednesday Morning it will be off to our east, possibly joining up with some of it’s high pressure friends over upstate New York. The cold front will stall out down to our south.

As we head into Wednesday, “Oklahoma” appears to latch onto the cold front and thrust it northwards back into our region by Wednesday Afternoon. At the same time, a mid-level disturbance with a good deal of moisture will ride up the Mississippi River Valley and into the Ohio River Valley. This will give us a good round of rain showers in our area during late Wednesday Afternoon and into Wednesday Night. The front appears to stall out somewhere in either central or northern Ohio. This means that our high temperature for Wednesday Afternoon, will be rather sensitive. For now, I expect the warm front will be just off to our south on Wednesday Afternoon and into Wednesday Night, thus I am going with slightly cooler temperatures.

As we head into Thursday Afternoon the upper level low associated with the “Oklahoma” low will split; the main center staying over Nevada, whilst the breakaway portion weakens a bit and moves towards Iowa as either a strong trough or a weak closed low. This will allow “Oklahoma” to start moving. “Oklahoma” will lift the warm front over our region. Rain showers appear to be likely before the lift, and then later in the afternoon on Thursday, so for this reason I upped the precipitation coverage probability in our region to 60% for the whole of Thursday. Temperatures will also be a bit warmer, but just how warm will depend somewhat on the rain showers. Given that I am expecting that the warm front will be north of us on Thursday Afternoon, I went ahead and bumped the high temperature for Thursday up to 64°.

Things get a little tricky on Thursday Night as “Oklahoma” moves towards us. There is a possibility it could occlude and produce a new low pressure center somewhere in Illinois. There is also the other possibility that “Oklahoma” will just keep moving our way. Either way, a cold front is going to be moving towards and a strong high pressure will begin to build across lower Saskatchewan. Strong warm air advection ahead of the approaching cold front from will allow our overnight temperatures on Thursday Night to be rather warm – for now I have it at 50°, but that may be too warm.

Given the intensity of the cold front, and some indications that SBCAPE will be around 500 J/kg, combined with the K-Index of at least 32. I went ahead and made gave Thursday Night the possibility of thunderstorms, as well as Friday. Too early to determine how many, what type, or how strong the storms would be. However, given the way this is laid out, could be a little bit of a line of storms with gusty winds.

The cold front will plow through our region sometime between late late morning Friday and early evening Friday Night. Afterwards, the strong high pressure will move into Minnesota and things will begin to quick down. Since snow looks likely from Nebraska all the way up into Ontario, this high pressure will have some cooler air to work with. Mid-level lapse rates on Saturday may support a few quick rain showers during the day on Saturday, and if temperatures are cool enough, some of these rain showers will mix with snow.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

