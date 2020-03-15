Ohio Department of Health: 26 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Ohio

Local News Stories
George Hiotis20

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that there are 26 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Ohio. There are 264 persons under investigation and there are 333 people under health supervision. The following list is the number of counties with Coronavirus cases:

Number of counties with cases: 8 (Belmont 2, Butler 4, Cuyahoga 11, Franklin 1, Lorain 1, Stark 3, Summit 2, Trumbull 2). ** Persons who have been tested for COVID-19 and whose laboratory results are pending. PUIs have exhibited symptoms of respiratory illness AND, within 14 days of symptoms starting, either traveled to an area with active COVID-19 transmission or been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Genesis: What You Need to do If You Need Medical Attention

George Hiotis

Muskingum County EMA: Zero Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus/3 Under Investigation

George Hiotis

Coronavirus Affects Church Gatherings

Logan Slusser