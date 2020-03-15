Muskingum County EMA: Zero Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus/3 Under Investigation

This is the latest update from the Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center. Please be aware this situation is being followed consistently and is ever-changing.

• 0 Confirmed Cases

• 3 Persons Under Investigation (PUI): defined as individuals who have been tested for

COVID-19 and whose laboratory results are pending. These individuals have shown

symptoms of respiratory illness.

• 2 Negative PUI: defined as individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 and for

whom no further follow up is needed.

• 2 Under Health Supervision: defined as individuals referred to the Ohio to Department

of Health for monitoring; includes travelers who have completed their self-monitoring

period. These individuals are not showing symptoms of illness.

The Muskingum County EMA Joint Information Center encourages residents to use trusted

sources of information such as www.zmchd.org. Stats are updated daily at 4:30 p.m.

at http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus-disease.

Public inquiries should be directed to the ODH COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-

427-5634) or the ODH website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The public hotline is available from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

