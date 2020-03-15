Governor DeWine: Bars and Dine-in Restaurants to close Sunday at 9:00 pm

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference Sunday afternoon to update the public about the Coronavirus in the buckeye state. He announced that he will be issuing an order to close all bars and restaurants Sunday night at 9:00 pm. The move is to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Governor says that establishments can stay open for carryout and delivery. He said we cannot have people congregating and seating. During the news conference DeWine said he is sorry about the move, but he will work to mitigate the suffering. The Governor also announced that Ohio has 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 361 people are under investigation for possible exposure.

