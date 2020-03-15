Genesis: What You Need to do If You Need Medical Attention

If you think you need medical attention: 

  • First call your family doctor. If you don’t have a family doctor, call the Genesis NurseLine at (740) 455-4949.
  • After you have made an appointment, call the office from the parking lot when you arrive. Someone from the office will take you directly to an exam room. 
  • If you have an appointment with a Genesis Medical Group provider, please only bring one visitor with you to your appointment.
  • These steps will help the doctor’s office to keep other people in the office or waiting room from getting infected or exposed.
  • Genesis is unable to provide testing for patients without symptoms or release to return to work.

