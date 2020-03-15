Genesis: What You Need to do If You Need Medical Attention

If you think you need medical attention:

First call your family doctor. If you don’t have a family doctor, call the Genesis NurseLine at (740) 455-4949.

After you have made an appointment, call the office from the parking lot when you arrive. Someone from the office will take you directly to an exam room.

If you have an appointment with a Genesis Medical Group provider, please only bring one visitor with you to your appointment.



These steps will help the doctor’s office to keep other people in the office or waiting room from getting infected or exposed.

Genesis is unable to provide testing for patients without symptoms or release to return to work.