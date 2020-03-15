Gas Prices Hit Low

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville area gas stations are selling their gas at under two dollars a gallon.

Jimmy Pitcock, owner of Mother Tuckers, isn’t exactly sure of what is making the price so low. He claims it isn’t due to CORVID-19.

Pitcock also said that the low prices aren’t necessarily translating to more business.

“Yeah I mean the gas, it being cheaper has helped a lot of people out, I think this week has just been really bad timing for it coming down. If this was like the peak of travel season it’d be a lot different, but with uhm, ya know a lot of different stuff going on obviously and this gas is just another thing adding to it. It does save a lot of people money, but people aren’t travelling as much so people aren’t buying as much obviously. They’re told not to go places as much as they don’t need to. “

Pitcock says that the CORVID-19 virus is stopping people from travelling. Luckily, he doesn’t see the price of gas rising anytime soon.

“I mean, the little I do know about this that I was told is that this really doesn’t have much to do with the virus. It has more to do with Russia and Saudi Arabia in a price war with each other. Until one of them two budge or until they wanna raise the price per barrel, i mean, I don’t think, something really drastic would have to change to make it jump that much. “

Picock is hopeful that the price will remain low once travel is easier.