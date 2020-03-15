EMA: Sunday Update-Zero Confirmed Coronavirus Cases/5 Under Investigation

Muskingum County Has Zero Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

This is the latest update from the Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center. Please be

aware this situation is being followed consistently and is ever-changing.

• 0 Confirmed Cases

• 5 Persons Under Investigation (PUI): defined as individuals who have been tested for

COVID-19 and whose laboratory results are pending. These individuals have shown

symptoms of respiratory illness.

• 2 Negative PUI: defined as individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 and for

whom no further follow up is needed.

• 2 Under Health Supervision: defined as individuals referred to the Ohio to Department

of Health for monitoring; includes travelers who have completed their self-monitoring

period. These individuals are not showing symptoms of illness.

The Muskingum County EMA Joint Information Center encourages residents to use trusted

sources of information such as www.zmchd.org. Stats are updated daily at 4:30 p.m.

at http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus-disease.

Public inquiries should be directed to the ODH COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-

427-5634) or the ODH website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The public hotline is available from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Joint Information Center Partner Updates

Board of Elections

All efforts are being made for individuals to exercise their right to vote while protecting staff and voters. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, new cough or shortness of

breath when you arrive at the Board of Elections office at 627 Market Street to vote, notify staff

at the door or call 740-455-7120 and a ballot will be brought out to you.

