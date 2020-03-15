1 taken to hospital after shooting at Ohio flea market

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a sprawling flea market in Ohio, police said Sunday.

Monroe police said the gunfire at Trader’s World Market off Interstate 75 in Warren County was reported at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency dispatchers said one person with gunshot wounds was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. A condition report wasn’t immediately available. There was no immeidate word on arrests.

The market bills itself as “the Midwest’s largest and most colorful flea market.”

