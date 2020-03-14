Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT NBA

The NBA has suspended the season until further notice.

NHL

The NHL has suspended the season until further notice.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men’s & Women’s

The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

MLS

MLS has suspended the season for 30 days.

EXHIBITION BASEBALL

MLB has canceled Spring Training games.

Other Events Golf

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Tennis

The ATP has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tennis tour.

Motor Sports

NASCAR has postponed all races for this weekend.

NHRA has postponed the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals.