Ohio newspaper publisher to take vacated City Council seat

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio newspaper publisher will assume a seat on the Cincinnati City Council after a member facing federal charges resigned.

Cincinnati Herald Publisher Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will replace Tamaya Dennard.

Dennard resigned last week after being arrested on federal charges accusing her of trading a vote on a developmental deal for cash.

While Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld previously said the search for a replacement could take weeks, Kearney rose to the top of the list of applicants.

“She is simply a lovely person,” Sittenfeld said. “I believe than Jan-Michele isn’t just going to thrive in this role, she’s also going to make the rest of us better.”

Dennard is not the only departure from the council in recent weeks. Republican Councilwoman Amy Murray resigned to take a job with the Trump administration.

Kearney will finish out the four-year term up for re-election in 2021.