Coronavirus Affects Church Gatherings

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- With the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus the state of Ohio is taking numerous precautions to stop further spreading.

One such precaution is to limit large gatherings, such as sporting events and church gatherings. Hands of Faith ministries here in Zanesville still has ways to make sure that practitioners can practice their faith. The church will live-stream their morning service from their website. Their pastor, Michael Bullock, asks that those who can stay home do stay home.

“As far as Hands of Faith we are trying to make sure that everyone is accommodated. We know that some of our elderly do not have internet and do not have access and even some of the people who come from outlying areas so if they wanna come we are available for them to come but others we are asking to use our live feed. Just to help the process, obviously our staff who is gonna be on hand our musicians and teachers and things of that nature we are asking them to come in.”

The Hands of Life ministries starts its service and live stream at 10 am. Mayor Don Mason also had an announcement pertaining to the Cornavirus.

“It’s important to remember your hygiene issues I know that a lot of churches shake hands at different times. Temporarily hold off on some of that touching, give a wave or a sign of peace something of that nature… Part of the issue is how large is the gathering, any indoor gathering of more than 100 people should be shied away from. But the other thing as I mentioned is that maintaining space between people is very critical.”

Pastor Michael Bullock says that more information on the virus can be found at Coronavirus.ohio.gov.