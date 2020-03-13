Women Achievement Luncheon Held

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Women in Achievement awards are being handed out. The awards are given out annually to women who work in philanthropic and community service driven projects.

The awards luncheon was held March 13th at the country club. Lacey Geyer is winning the Young Adult award.

“This event is so important for women in our community because I think it’s just a wonderful oppurtunity to bring everyone together. As I mentioned I’ve been attending this event for many years and each year that I walk in those doors I am so amazed and just proud to be a part of a community that supports and encourages and empowers women.”, Geyer had to say on the importance of the award.

The event gives out a lifetime achievement award each year, among other awards. This year’s recipient is Ruth Ann Allen, who sees the honor as a culmination of her wonderful life.

“It’s such a shock, when you live a long lifeand have been enjoying so many people over the years, I am so deeply touched by the people who interviewed me or sent my name in, just so touched I can’t tell you. “

Ruth Ann was all smiles while talking on the award, and is thrilled to share it with her husband, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The event is sponsored by Zane Sate College, Ohio University and The Y. The main award ceremony will be held on May, 20th,