Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|NBA
The NBA has suspended the season until further notice.
|NHL
The NHL has suspended the season until further notice.
|TOP 25 BASKETBALL
|Men’s & Women’s
The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
|MLS
MLS has suspended the season for 30 days.
|EXHIBITION BASEBALL
MLB has canceled Spring Training games.
|Other Events
|Golf
The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Tennis
The ATP has announced a six-week suspension of the men<s professional tennis tour.
|Motor Sports
NASCAR has postponed all races for this weekend.
NHRA has postponed the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals.
