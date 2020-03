The Noble County Sheriff said after a lengthy investigation they’ve arrested 37-year-old Tim Steed of Belle Valley.

Steed was arrested on possession of drugs and an outstanding warrant after a search warrant was executed by the Noble County SRT and the Washington County Major Crimes Task Force.

The search took place on Mitchell Road outside of Ava. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments were seized.