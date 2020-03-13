NHL Calendar

Sports
Associated Press12

(All dates set before season was suspended “at this time.”)

April 4 — Regular season ends.

April 8 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

May 8-24 — IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland.

June 1-6 — NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.

June 13 — Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.

June 17 — NHL awards, Las Vegas.

June 26-27 — NHL draft, Montreal.

July 1 — Free agency begins, noon EDT.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Premier League, Champions League call off matches

Associated Press

Bahrain and Vietnam GPs off because of coronavirus outbreak

Associated Press

No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus

Associated Press