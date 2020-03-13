Muskingum County Library System to Remain Open/Events Cancelled

The Muskingum County Library System is taking preventative measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the State of Ohio recommend “social distancing” as an important way to fight the spread of the coronavirus. To help keep our community and staff safe, we are implementing “social distancing” measures.

With everyone’s safety in mind, MCLS is cancelling all library events, programs, public meeting room reservations, one-on-one technology training sessions, and limiting outreach services from Saturday, March 14 – Tuesday, March 31. At this time, all MCLS locations will remain open. We ask that patrons exercise caution when visiting the library.

Please consider not visiting in person if you are sick or at high risk of contracting the virus. Instead you are welcome to use our digital download services. You are also welcome to contact us to transfer your holds to the drive-thru at our South Branch Library.

The library has taken all toys out of the children’s sections and increased our sanitizing measures by cleaning commonly touched surfaces with greater frequency. We are also encouraging staff members to stay home if they are sick.

The situation with the coronavirus is evolving daily. We will keep you informed of any updates. Please visit our website for resources about the coronavirus. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to respond in a manner that protects the wellbeing of our community.