M.C.L.S closes due to the Coronavirus

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System has closed all of their branches due to the COVID-19.

The branches will be closed starting March 16th at 8:00 pm until March 31st when they will re-evaluate. This after Governor Mike Dewine’s statement on limiting public gatherings. Library workers said if you have books or other materials checked out, to keep them until the libraries open again. For more information on the library closing, you can visit their website muskingumlibrary.org