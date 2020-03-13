Lions release T Rick Wagner after 3 seasons

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions released tackle Rick Wagner.

The Lions announced the move Friday. Wagner played the past three seasons with the Lions, starting 40 games.

Wagner played 12 games last season. He missed time late in the season with knee problems.

The 30-year-old Wagner has played seven NFL seasons. His first four were with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s played in 102 NFL games, including 87 starts.

Wagner signed with the Lions as a free agent in March 2017.

