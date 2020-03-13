January Bank Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Police make an arrest in a bank robbery case from January. Police got a break in the case from a law enforcement agency from just outside this region.

“Earlier this week, we were notified by Parkersburg Police Department in West Virginia that they had a possible suspect from a bank robbery that had occurred in Parkersburg and our information linked up with information they had. We were able to positively identify Robert Van Campbell, of Malta, Ohio in our January 24th, 2020 bank robbery at the Chase Bank at 434 Main Street here in Zanesville,” says Tony Coury, Zanesville Police Chief.

Campbell is 23 years old and is charged with five felony counts. Those include: Robbery, Possession of Criminal Tools, Inducing Panic, Making False Alarms, and Theft between $1,000 and $7,500 dollars.

“Our detectives, along with our evidence techs, met up with our officials in Morgan County, with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and Parkersburg Police Department and we served search warrants at the residence in Malta and were able to find enough evidence linking Mr. Campbell to our bank robbery,” Coury adds.

The chief tells WHIZ News Campbell is also linked to other bank robberies. The NBC affiliate in Parkersburg is reporting he held up the Community Bank in their city.