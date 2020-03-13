How to Minimize Germ Risk at Ballot Box

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Board of Elections has some tips on how to minimize your risk of exposure to germs while casting your ballot.

The Director of the Board of Elections says he’s received some points from the head of the Ohio Department of Health and wants to pass them along.

“The Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, recommends people visiting polling locations wash their hands before you goto the polls. Use a sanitizer if it’s available at the polls. We’ve been having a hard time finding sanitizer; we’re doing what we can. Wash your hands immediately after voting, then keep your distance from other voters while you’re at the polls. Then, very likely and very possibly, consider an alternate way of voting, you can come down here to vote,” says Tim Thompson, Director.

The disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak are affecting volunteers signing up to be poll-workers.

“We’re not sure, we don’t know that poll workers are going to call off. It’s very possible that some might. So, what we’re doing is – we’re trying to get a backup list, an emergency backup list of poll workers that would be willing to work. We’ll have a training Monday afternoon from 1 until 4, and then we don’t know if we’ll place them or not. It will just have to be on call for Tuesday morning,” he adds.

The director says the county Board of Elections are open this weekend. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.