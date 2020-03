Genesis HealthCare System is changing visiting hours and visitation policy at Genesis Hospital effective immediately. The new visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Only one visitor per patient will be allowed. The changes are taking place to proactively limit the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our patients and the community. The announcement was made by Kelley Daspit, APR, Director, Genesis Marketing & Public Relations.

