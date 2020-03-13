Coronavirus Update for Muskingum County – Zero Confirmed Cases

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Friday issued a press release that says there are ZERO confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county.

Here is the statement:

The potential for misinformation during times of high-profile global events and public health threats is high.

Muskingum County has zero confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In Muskingum County: 0 Confirmed Cases, 0 Persons Under Investigation (PUI), 2 Negative PUI

Persons under investigation are defined as individuals who have been tested for COVID-19 whose laboratory results are pending. These individuals have shown respiratory symptoms.

The number of individuals under health supervision will not be reported. Under health supervision is defined as individuals referred to the Ohio Department of Health for monitoring.

These individuals are not showing symptoms of illness.

Please note: testing is unavailable for individuals who are not showing symptoms of

illness. Return to work requests are also unavailable.

The Muskingum County EMA Joint Information Center encourages residents to use trusted sources of information such as ww.zmchd.org

Stats are updated daily at 4:30 p.m. at http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus-disease/

Public inquiries should be directed to the ODH COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833- 427-5634) or the ODH website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The public hotline is available from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday-Sunday.