FRIDAY 3/13:

TODAY: Spotty AM Shower. Clouds Decreasing. Breezy. High 53°

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy. Colder. Low 28°

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Mix. Colder. High 44°

DISCUSSION:

A spotty shower chance will linger into the early morning today. Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning, but skies will become partly cloudy during the afternoon. It will be breezy throughout the day, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be much cooler today, with temperatures in the lower 50s this afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy once again tonight, with colder conditions. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to around 30.

More clouds and colder conditions will be with us on Saturday, as highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s. Scattered rain, perhaps rain/snow will move in Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

We will begin to dry out on Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will still remain cooler than average, with highs in the upper 40s. More warmth will move in early next week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Monday into St. Patrick’s Day. 60+ will be with us by Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

