State School Superintendent to Issue Statement/Schools Prepare For Closure Order

The Zanesville City Schools Thursday issued a statement concerning the Coronavirus and the status of classes. The district said the State School Superintendent would talk about the issue at 2:00 pm. Here is a post the school district posted on Facebook Thursday:

We are actively planning for a potential closure order. A detailed letter from Supt. Doug Baker will be sent home with students today. We advise families to plan for a closure that could be between 2 to 14 days.

Next week’s Parent/Teacher Conferences have been canceled to allow faculty to build lessons for students to work on during any closure. Parents who wish to have academic progress information should contact their student’s principal and/or teachers individually.

The ZHS band trip to Disney World and the 8th grade trip to Washington, D.C., have been canceled. We are also evaluating the necessity of any other field trips, enhancing cleaning procedures in buildings and on buses, and limiting large gatherings.

And please — if your child appears to be showing cold or flu symptoms, we request that you keep them at home.

We will provide any necessary updates as soon as we can.