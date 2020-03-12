Sheridan’s Stinson and Maysville’s Smith headline area All-Ohio team

Faith Stinson of Sheridan and Bailee Smith of Maysville have been selected to the All-Ohio first-team in Division II.

Stinson is only a sophomore and averaged just over 17 points per game and a tick under ten rebounds per game. She has already been receiving offers from Division I colleges.

Smith as a junior, led the Muskingum Valley League with 20 points per game. Having joined the 1,000 point club earlier in the season, Smith is committed to play basketball at Youngstown State University.

Also, receiving All-Ohio honors, Tri-Valley freshman Lexi Howe and Sheridan senior Kendyl Mick made All-Ohio as a special mention in Division II.

Macie Jarrett of Maysville was an honorable mention in Division II.

In Division III, Morgan senior Rilee Coon and New Lexington freshman Aubri Spicer were honorable mention.

Rosecrans senior Kailey Zemba received honorable mention in Division IV.

