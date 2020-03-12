Secrest Auditorium Suspends Events

Zanesville Mayor Don Mason announced Thursday that all events at Secrest Auditorium are immediately suspended until further notice. Mason made the decision after the recent statements of Governor Mike DeWine in connection with the Coronavirus. The mayor discussed the matter with Zanesville Law Director David Tarbert and decided to take the action until the “all clear” is given by the Governor. Secrest manager Rick Sabine says updates will be posted on their Facebook page and at secrestauditorium.com.

